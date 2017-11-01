Black belt in Aikido Rahul Gandhi shows off some moves

New Delhi: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi recently divulged that he is a sports aficionado – he runs, swims, gyms and also holds a black belt in Japanese martial art Aikido.
Rahul made the revelation when boxer Vijender Singh quizzed him on the importance of sports in his life at the annual meet of the PHD Chamber of Commerce. Vijender, who is an Olympics bronze medalist, observed that while he had seen MPs and MLAs cut ribbons at events, he’d yet to see a politician engaging in sports.
At this, Rahul had assured the boxer that he’d share a video or photo of him doing so on social media.
Well, the Congress party’s official Twitter handle on Wednesday retweeted photos of Rahul practising Aikido with renowned instructor Paritos Kar.
Dressed in a traditional keikogi (uniform) with a black obi (belt) tied around his waist, Rahul shows off his technique in Aikido hand holds and wrist grabs. The 47-year-old also succeeds in tossing his sparring partner to the mat, as seen in one of the photos.