BK Sharma felicitates firefighters for rescuing 3-year-old girl

Cuttack: As many as nine firefighters from the state were felicitated on Wednesday for their bravery during rescue operation of a three-year-old girl from a 200 feet borewell at Golasar village under Handapa police limits in Angul district on 25 December.

Bijay Kumar Sharma, DG (Fire), felicitated the fire services personnel at the Fire Services Headquarters office for rescuing the minor girl Radha Sahu by putting their lives at risk.

Notably, Radha, the daughter of Santosh Sahu of Golasar village had fallen in a 200 feet borewell while playing near it.