BJP’s roadmap to 2019 elections: Amit Shah sets 350+ seat targets for members

New Delhi: With a target of 350-plus seats set for the 2019 Lok Sabha election, BJP chief Amit Shah’s immediate task, over the next three days, is to evaluate the performance of Madhya Pradesh BJP, as the state goes to Assembly polls in 2018.

Shah, who arrives in Bhopal on Friday, is on a three-day visit to take stock of ground realities across the state, assess the performance of ministers, MPs, MLAs and party workers, collect feedback and discuss strategies to chalk out a blueprint on how to proceed for the Assembly polls and allocate responsibilities.

According to sources, Shah told core members of the BJP including eight ministers that they need to focus on new catchment areas for the BJP including 150 new seats across West Bengal, Odisha, Karnataka and Kerala and in the Northeast that BJP lost in 2014 elections.

The party president has been touring several states including West Bengal, Gujarat and Karnataka over the last few months to understand BJP’s position in the upcoming elections.