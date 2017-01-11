BJP’s revised poll campaigners: Bijoy Mohapatra, Dillip Ray included

Bhubaneswar : Odisha BJP on Wednesday released its big names to feature during the campaigning for the upcoming panchayat polls . The party announced a list of 40 campaigners which included PNG Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, state party head Basant Panda, senior leader KV Singhdeo, Union Tribal Minister Jual Oram.

While veteran Bijoy Mohapatra and former union minister Dilip Ray was left out from the initial list which was relased earlier on the day their names were included in the final revised list announced during evening.

Other leaders like Pradeep Purohit, Rabi Nayak, Radharani Panda, Blswa Bhusan Harchandan, Manmohal Samal, Suresh Pujari, Praiap Chandra Sarangi, Surama Padhl, Samir Dey, Samir Mohanty, Prilhivraj Hanchandan, Bhrigu Buxipatra, Sajjan Sharma, Sritam Das and Pinky Pradhan have also been included in the star campaigners list.

Meanwhile earlier on the day the BJD also announced their list of campaigners which included the party supremo Naveen Patnaik, Damodar Rout and other senior ministers and party leaders. The 40 member list featured as many as 10 cine stars like MP Siddhant Mohapatra, Anubhav Mohanty, Akash Das Nayak, Munna Khan.

It is to be noted that the nomination for the three tier panchayat elections which is scheduled to take place from February 13 in five phases begun today.