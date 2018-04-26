BJP’s Nilamani Samal joins BJD

Bhubaneswar: Senior BJP leader from Jajpur’s Bari Nilamani Samal today joined the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) at Naveen Niwas here in presence of Chief Minister and party supremo Naveen Patnaik.

Samal, who was the BJP’s MLA candidate from the Bari Assembly Constituency, joined the conch fold along with his supporters.

Many senior leaders including Bari MLA Debasish Nayak were also present during Samal’s joining programme.

Welcoming Samal to his party, Naveen said, “I am glad that Nilamani Samal along with his supporters joined the Biju Janata Dal today. With his joining, the party would be strengthened in Bari constituency. I welcome them.”

Speaking about his joining the BJD, Nilamani said, “BJP has neglected the interests of the people of Odisha in many important issues like Mahanadi water dispute. Why should I continue to be a part of the party which shows apathetic attitude towards the development of my state? I decided to join BJD because I was fascinated by the developmental and pro-people work of Shri Naveen Patnaik.”