BJP’s Maharashtra MP Nana Patole quits party and Lok Sabha

Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: A day before Gujarat goes to polls; Maharashtra BJP MP Nana Patole on Friday said he has resigned from the party and the Lok Sabha.

Patole, in August, criticised the BJP-led Maharashtra government for the way it was implementing the farm loan waiver scheme. He said the government was insensitive to farmers’ problems and farmer suicides.

Patole, who joined the BJP in 2008 after ditching Congress, extended his support to senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha in his agitation for farmers. In the 2014 general elections, Patole won the Bhandara-Gondia constituency defeating NCP’s Praful Patel.

