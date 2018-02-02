Headlines

BJP's Ashok Panigrahi files nomination for Bijepur by-poll

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Ashok Panigrahi

Bargarh: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ashok Panigrahi today filed nomination for the Bijepur by-poll scheduled to be held on February 24 with his supporters and party stalwarts.

Panigrahi reached the Padampur sub-collector office in a procession and filed the nomination in the presence of senior party leaders including state president Basant Panda.

Newly inducted Odia celebrities Mihir Das, Anu Choudhury and Comedian Harihar Mohapatra were seen at Bijepur to lend their support to Ashok Panigrahi.

Earlier in the day, a party meeting was held in Padampur. Party’s state-in-charge Arun Singh, state president Basant Panda, BJP legislature party leader KV Singh Deo and Padampur MLA Pradip Purohit were present in the meeting.

