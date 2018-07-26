BJP Yuva Morcha Secretary arrested in Bhatli firing case

Bargarh: Bargarh Town police arrested Irasis Acharya, State Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in connection with a firing at Bhatli in the district.

The police had summoned the saffron leader and he was arrested following interrogation.

Activists of the BJYM staged a protest before the police station opposing arrest of their leader.

“During the course of interrogation we found Irasis Acharya’s hand behind the firing. We had called him yesterday for interrogation and during interrogation we found Irasis Acharya’s hand behind the firing following which he was arrested today,” said Bargarh Additional SP Jaswant Senapati.

On the other hand, Irasis alleged that it’s a political vendetta of Odisha Labour and Employment Minister Sushant Singh.

Notably, one Bulu Satnami of Chamarpada in Sohela area of the district had died after sustaining bullet injuries during a firing in front of BJP office near Acharya’s residence in Bhatli on June 1.