BJP youths show black flags at Ramesh Majhi

Subarnapur: Members of the Subarnapur Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Wednesday showed black flags at ST and SC Development Minister Ramesh Chandra Majhi to protest against the vacant doctor posts in the Subarnapur District Headquarters Hospital (DHH).

Majhi was returning from the local Circuit House after a meeting when the BJYM protesters shouted slogans and waived black flags at Nalini Square. Police immediately swung into action and detained some protesters.

“Several doctor posts are lying vacant in the DHH since long. Despite repeated reminders, the Government has turned a deaf ear to our pleas. People from nieghbouring districts are also dependant on this hospital,” said a protestor. In reaction to the incident, the BJD said many people were invited to a function to observe the 12th day of the death of reputed revolutionary leader Radheshyam Pujari. While Ministers were going to attend the function, the BJP activists showed flags to them.

BJD State General Secretary Bijay Nayak expressed shock over the indecent behaviour of the BJP activists and said this was an insult to the departed soul of the revolutionary leader. People would not accept this type of attitude of the saffron party in Odisha. The BJP has grown intolerant and if it doesn’t change its attitude in future, the people would teach it a lesson, said Nayak.