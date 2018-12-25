BJP youth wing to hold ‘Jawab Maguchi Odisha’ programme from tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) will organise State-wide ‘Jawab Maguchi Odisha’ from tomorrow, informed party BJYM president Tankadhar Tripathy here today.

The BJP’s move to organise the State-wide programme ahead of the 2019 elections comes two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Khurda.

The saffron party recently undertook ‘Jan Paramarsa Yatra’ across the State as part of its series of public contact programme ahead of the next elections. The objective of the yatra is to collect views of people on the welfare and developmental programmes of the Modi Government at the Centre.

Earlier, the party had conducted ‘Lok Sampark Yatra’ at village and panchayat levels from November 1 to 30 to highlight the achievements of NDA Government at the Centre.