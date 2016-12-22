BJP workers, police tussle outside DGP office; Congress on Dharna

Cuttack/Bhubaneswar: BJP leaders have clashed with police outside the DGP office in Cuttack while Congress leaders are sitting on a dharna outside the BMC office in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. Both parties are demanding the resignation of Mayor Ananta Narayan Jena alleging his role in a viral sex video and murder of an engineering student. The opposition parties have decided to continue their agitation till the Mayor resigns from his post.

BJP vice president Samir Mohanty, general secretary Bhrugu Buxipatra, ex minister Samir Dey, Mahila Morcha state president Pravati Parida, Yuba Morcha president Tankadhar Tripathy along with hundreds of BJP workers gheraoed the DGP office since morning today following which police and the workers clashed. The BJP members are protesting the attack of BJD workers and police on BJP activists during the Wednesday bandh and the incapability of the police department in nabbing the real culprit in the Rishi murder case.

Bhrugu Baxipatra said it was really disgraceful of the police department in supporting the BJD supporters while they unchained a series of attacks in the capital city on BJP activists and also hurled bombs eight times in the city. He also questioned the police department on allowing a mass rally by the BJD workers when already the bandh was called for by the BJP.

Meanwhile, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) President Prasad Harichandan is leading the party’s dharna infront of the BMC office from Thursday demanding for the resignation of the Mayor and CBI probe into the murder case of Rishi. Prasad said they would further continuous with the state level agitation if their demands are not fulfilled. He has also warned the police department that the party will not bear any further repeated instance as the case like Youth Congress Party President Itish Pradhan was hurt by the police attack.