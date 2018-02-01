Headlines

BJP women activists ransack women commission’s office

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
women commission

Bhubaneswar: Activists of the BJP women wing today ransacked the office of the State Commission for Women in Bhubaneswar in protest of the gang rape and suicide of the Kunduli girl.

According to reports, the BJP Mahila Morcha workers barged into the commission’s office and hung bangles on the wall as a mark of protest demanding the probe report to be made public.

The activists had a minor scuffle with police during the protest. Window panes of the office building were also damaged by the agitators.

It does not seem that the women’s commission is working for the safety of women. Instead the commission is safeguarding the interests of the ruling party, said BJP spokesperson Lekhashree Samantsinghar.

