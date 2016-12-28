BJP urged for Governor’s intervention for panchayat polls

Bhubaneswar: A delegation of Odisha unit BJP led by its president Basant Panda submitted a memorandum to Odisha Governor SC Jamir on Tuesday after being upset with the decision towards the provision for use of single ballot box for the Ward Member, Sarpanch, Panchayat Samiti (PS) and Zilla Parishad (ZP) elections during the ensuing three-tier Panchayat polls in Odisha to be held in February next year

After submitting the memorandum Panda said that to make free and fair three-tier Panchayati Raj elections in the state, they have demanded that there should be a separate ballot box for the Ward Member, Sarpanch and Panchayat Samiti polling and another one for the Zilla Parishad. But the State Election Commissioner informed that the government has turned down the proposal.

He said that the reason behind such proposal is that Elucidating on it he said, “It’s unfortunate and condemnable as such an exercise by the State Government is murder of democracy. Reason behind our objection is that the Zilla Parishad election is being held bearing party symbol and hence, its ballot box and counting should be rationally separate.

It may be noted here that the State Election Commission on Tuesday has announced the much-awaited three-tier Panchayat polls in Odisha that will be held in five phases on February 13, 15, 17, 19 and 21 using single ballot box for both Panchayat Samiti and Zilla Parishad and counting would be done soon after the respective polling on the five separate dates.