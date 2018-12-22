BJP to move SC challenging Calcutta High Court order on ‘rath yatra’

Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday decided to move Supreme Court challenging Calcutta High Court’s order on ‘rath yatra’ in West Bengal.

The party will appeal to the vacation bench of the apex court challenging the division bench order of the Calcutta High Court.

A division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Friday had ruled in favour of Trinamool Congress-ruled state government.

It had challenged the order of a single bench allowing the saffron party to hold its ‘Rath Yatra’ programme.

The division bench comprising the Chief Justice Debasish Kargupta and Justice Shampa Sarkar ordered the BJP not to hold any rath yatra as of now.