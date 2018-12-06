BJP to field Madhuri from Pune Lok Sabha seat in 2019?

BJP to field Madhuri from Pune
Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seriously considering giving candidature to Bollywood actor  Madhuri Dixit in the 2019 general elections, sources said .

The party leadership thinks that Pune Lok Sabha constituency will be better for her, sources added. BJP chief Amit Shah had met the actor at her residence in Mumbai during his party’s ‘Sampark for Samarthan’ (Contact for Support) programme in June this year.

A senior state BJP leader told  news agencies that her name has been shortlisted for the Pune Lok Sabha seat.

The 51-year-old Bollywood  heartthrob  has featured in many films, including ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun, ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’, ‘Saajan’ and ‘Devdas’.

