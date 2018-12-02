BJP team arrives in Kerala to assess situation on Sabarimala shrine row

By pragativadinewsservice
Kochi, Kerala: A four-member BJP team has arrived in Kerala on Sunday to take stock of the situation on Sabarimala  shrine row.

They are expected to meet party workers and devotees to get a first-hand account of what the BJP called as excesses being committed against satyagrahis.

The four member team comprising Saroj Pandey, Vinod Sonkar, Pralhad Joshi and Nalin Kumar Kateel will submit their report to Amit Shah in a fortnight.

The team also plans to meet the Pandalam royal family, which traditionally have a strong bond with Lord Ayyappa.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan  has said that his government will not allow  Sabarimala to become an Ayodhya.

