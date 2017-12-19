Headlines

BJP sends top leaders to prepare for naming Chief Ministers

New Delhi: The central parliamentary board of the BJP met in Delhi after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s victory speech on Monday BJP’s top decision-making body got down to the task of selecting its chief ministers for Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

BJP’s top decision-making has decided to dispatch two teams led by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to Gandhinagar and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Shimla as observers.

After the board’s meeting, Health Minister JP Nadda informed that it had been decided that Arun Jaitley and party general secretary Saroj Pandey would go to Gujarat while Sitharaman and Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will go to Himachal Pradesh as observers.

Comments

