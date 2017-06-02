BJP seeks Conch support for Draupadi Murmu in prez poll

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is mulling to nominate a Dalit candidate, Draupadi Murmu for the post of the President of India. If the BJP decides to nominate a Dalit or backward leader, Jharkhand governor Draupadi Murmu and Union social justice minister Thawar Chand Gehlot may get chance to hold the country’s second most coveted job.

President Pranab Mukherjee’s term as President of India will end in July.

With Murmu on board, BJP can get support of the Biju Janata Dal as she was a minister of state with independent charge for commerce and transport during the BJP-BJD coalition government in the state.

Both the BJP and RSS want an NDA nominee to become the next President of India. On the other hand, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and vice president Rahul Gandhi reached out to leaders of the Opposition parties to evolve consensus, but no decision has been taken on the common candidate.