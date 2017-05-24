BJP seeks answer on 10 posers from State Government

Bhubaneswar: As the State Government has launched a campaign to highlight its achievements in the last three years, the BJP on Tuesday challenged the ruling BJD to answer 10 posers on agriculture sector where its success rate is very disappointing.

Party MLA Pradeep Purohit wanted new Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment and Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Damodar Rout to clarify as to why the agriculture sector contributes only 15 per cent to the State’s economy when a whopping 70 per cent people are dependent on cultivation. He asked Rout to make people know why the State Government failed to create irrigation facilities for 35 per cent of land despite promises made by the ruling BJD before elections.

Quoting a reply of Agriculture Minister Damodar Rout in the Assembly, Purohit said only five cold stores of the Cooperation Department are functional while 13 have remained defunct. The Government has failed to revive a single cold store during the last 17 years.