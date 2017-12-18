BJP retains power in Gujarat, lotus blooms in Himachal

New Delhi: BJP retained power in Gujarat and seized Himachal Pradesh from Congress, but the Congress has made big gains in PM Modi’s home state.

PM Narendra Modi on Monday thanked party workers for their hard work and people for supporting the party.

In a tweet, he also expressed gratitude to the electorate which voted for BJP. “I bow to the people of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh for their affection and trust in BJP.”

I bow to the people of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh for their affection and trust in BJP. I assure them that we will leave no stone unturned in furthering the development journey of these states and serve the people tirelessly. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2017

Election results in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh indicate a strong support for politics of good governance and development. I salute the hardworking BJP Karyakartas in these states for their hardwork which has led to these impressive victories. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2017

हिमाचल प्रदेश में लहराया कमल, विकास की हुई भव्य जीत। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2017

जीता विकास, जीता गुजरात। जय जय गरवी गुजरात! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2017

BJP chief Shah said that voters in both states showed that performance is what matters to them the most.

“This is a happy day for us. We are forming government in both Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. I want to thank the people of both the states for showing trust in Modiji’s vikas yatra,” said BJP Amit Shah in a press conference.

Shah added that the victory of BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha election now seems certain.

According to latest trends available, the BJP was leading in 99 of the 182 assembly segments in Gujarat. The Congress was leading in 80 constituencies and other parties were leading 3.

Likewise, in Himachal Pradesh, BJP was leading 44 of the 68 assembly segments, while Congress was leading 21 and other parties 3.