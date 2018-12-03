BJP resorting to cheap politics on sensitive issue: BJD

Bhubaneswar: The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Monday slammed BJP for allegedly politicising the sexual harassment of minor girls at a shelter home in Dhenkanal.

“The BJP is resorting to cheap politics in this sensitive issue. It is despicable and disgusting,” said MP and BJD spokesperson Prasant Nanda.

“The BJP in a press meet today alleged that they were not allowed to meet the children of the Shelter Home in Dhenkanal which has been sealed and its three employees have been arrested for allegations of sexual abuse,” Nanda said.

“The BJP leaders are probably ignorant that either the parents or guardians of the children can meet them or representatives authorized by the Child Welfare Committee or the Court. Since BJP is neither, their attempts at meeting the children are only to gain cheap political publicity,” Nanda added.

Nanda said the party should desist from indulging in politicisation of a sensitive matter like this especially when it involves children and their well-being.

He said the state government after finding out about the allegations of sexual abuse has arrested the Managing Director, sealed the Shelter Home and taken steps for ensuring proper accommodation and facilities for the children of that Shelter Home at an appropriate place.

“Strong action is being taken by the Police in this regard and the law will take its course. While the Police investigation is on, the BJP trying to bulldoze their way in this issue is extremely unfortunate, despicable and disgusting,” he added.

“The BJP resorting to cheap politics in this sensitive issue speaks volumes about their frustration and desperation and total rejection by the people of Odisha,” the BJD spokesperson said.