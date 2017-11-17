BJP releases first list of 70 candidates for Gujarat polls

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released its first list of candidates who will be contesting the Gujarat elections.

The 70-candidate list includes incumbent Chief Minister Vijay Rupani who will be contesting from Rajkot West on the BJP ticket. Deputy Chief Minister Nitinbhai Patel will be contesting from Mehsana and Gujarat BJP President Jitubhai Vaghani from Bhavnagar West.

The decision was taken in a meeting attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj and other members of the BJP Central Election Committee.

The last date of filing nominations for the first phase of polls in Gujarat is November 21. Voting for the first phase will be held on December 9 while the second phase will take place on December 14. The counting of votes will take place on December 18.