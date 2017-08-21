BJP registers a thumping victory in Mira Bhayander civic polls

Mumbai: In the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) elections 2017, BJP registered a thumping victory with a grab on 61 seats out of 95. The saffron party left the Shiv Sena and Congress at a distant second and third respectively.
The Shiv Sena managed to win 22 seats while the Congress won merely 10 seats. The biggest setback came to Sharad Pawar’s NCP that failed to win a single seat. In 2012, the NCP had won 27 seats and this time around, failed to open an account.
It was a landslide victory for the BJP in an election that was touted to be a four-way fight. The civic body elections registered a voter turnout of 47 per cent. 509 candidates contested for 95 seats in the election that was held on Sunday. The BJP has now registered a clear majority and is on its way to lead the civic body that is currently headed by a Sena-BJP combine.
Out of the nine civic corporations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Sena-BJP combine rules the Kalyan civic body. Shiv Sena rules the Mumbai and Thane corporations while Congress has the upper hand in Bhiwandi-Nizampur civic body, the NCP rules the Navi Mumbai Corporation. Apart from Panvel, Ulhasnagar and Vasai-Virar corporations, the BJP now also rules MBMC.