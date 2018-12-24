BJP ‘Rath Yatra’: Party moves SC against Calcutta HC order

New Delhi: The BJP on Monday moved Supreme Court against Calcutta HC order for not allowing its Rath Yatra in West Bengal and sought urgent hearing.

Sources said the party has planned to launch the yatra from three districts of the state.

The BJP has challenged the Friday order of the division bench of the Calcutta high court which had set aside the order of a single judge allowing the yatra.

Sources said the party has approached the apex court seeking permission to hold the campaign ‘Save Democracy Rally’ covering 42 parliamentary constituencies in West Bengal ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The Supreme Court has received an appeal from the BJP against the high court division bench order, an official of the Supreme Court Registry said.

The petition is under scrutiny, the official said.

The high court’s division bench comprising Chief Justice Debasish Kargupta and Justice Shampa Sarkar on Friday send the case back to the single bench to consider intelligence inputs by state agencies.