BJP pressurizing ECI to delay announcement of Bijepur by-poll date, alleges BJD

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Saturday alleged that the BJP is influencing the Election Commission of India (ECI) to delay announcement of the Bijepur Assembly Constituency by-election date.

Party’s vice president and upper house MP Prasanna Acharya said the BJP at the Centre is intentionally trying to delay announcement of the date for Bijepur by-poll. It seems they are worried about their state for the by-election campaign and are yet to announce their candidate name, Acharya said.

Reacting to Acharya’s statement, Odisha’s Electoral Officer DN Gupta said the Election Commission is considering all issues and a decision would be taken soon. The elections should be held within six months. The State Assembly had informed the commission about the seat falling vacant on August 24.

Earlier, Labour and ESI Minister Susant Singh and some other BJD leaders had alleged that the BJP Government at the Centre is pressuring the Election Commission to delay the by-poll date announcement as they fear their party’s chance of winning in Bijepur is very low.