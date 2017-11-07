BJP to observe ‘Anti-Black Money Day’ on Nov 8

Bhubaneswar: To mark the first anniversary of demonetisation, BJP has decided to observe November 8 as ‘Anti-Black Money’ day across the country.

This was informed by Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday here.

Addressing a press meet at Odisha BJP headquarters, Pradhan informed, “BJP is going to observe November 8 as anti-black money day at the national level. Exactly one year ago on this day, the Prime Minister of India had taken the bravest move of world economy. He demonetised 86 percent of the notes, both Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes, and took a historical move by circulating new notes within three months.”

As part of the country-wide celebrations, the day would also be observed in Odisha under the leadership of party’s state unit President Basant Panda, Pradhan said.

Stating that 99 per cent of the banned notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denominations were back in the banks, Pradhan said it made sources of all unaccounted and illicit money clear.

He said around Rs 3.68 lakh crore and 23 lakh accounts were now under scrutiny following demonetisation.