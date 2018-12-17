BJP moves HC challenging WB govt denial on Rath Yatra

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday has moved West Bengal high court challenging denial of permission to hold Rath Yatra.

The  Mamata Banerjee government had earlier denied permission to the party for the rally. The court will hear the plea on Tuesday.

According to media reports the BJP state unit president Dilip Ghosh had tried to convince the West Bengal government and held talks with TMC on the order of the court. But they refused to accept our request for Rath Yatra, he stated.

Ghosh was also critical of the three-page response issued by the state government  which stated that the permission for the ‘Rath Yatra’ was denied as it could cause a chaotic situation across the state by disrupting the movement of traffic.

