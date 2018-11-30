BJP MLA Dilip Ray Resigns From Odisha Assembly

Bhubaneswar: Rourkela BJP MLA Dilip Ray resigned from the membership of Odisha Legislative Assembly today morning here and handed over his resignation letter to Speaker Pradip Amat.

Ray met the Assembly Speaker in the morning and submitted his resignation letter. He likely to quit the saffron party, sources said.

Ray took to Twitter to inform about his resignation and wrote, “It is with deep anguish that I have decided to quit as the Member of State Legislative Assembly as well as from the Membership of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).”

Ray had expressed displeasure over the alleged negligence by the Centre towards construction of second bridge on the Brahmani River and upgradation of Ispat General Hospital (IGH) into a Super Specialty Hospital in Rourkela.

Sources said Ray will quit the saffron party along with another senior leader Bijoy Mohapatra. Ray was an influential cabinet colleague of ex-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He played a pivotal role in Sundargarh parliamentary politics besides his assembly seat as steel city Rourkela is a part and parcel of this tribal-dominated district in western Odisha.

