BJP Mahila Morcha observes 12-hr Kandhamal bandh

Phulbani: Normal life came to a grinding halt in Kandhamal district as BJP Mahila Morcha has for dawn-to-dusk ‘bandh’ here today protesting against the rising incidents of crime and exploitation of women in the district.

The activists picketed on the roads at several key places following which vehicular movement was affected in the district. Besides, all educational institutions, government offices and business establishments remained closed.

According to reports, the women activists are observing the 12-hour bandh over the recent rape and murder of a minor girl in Kotagarh and in the sensational sex tape allegedly involving a former MLA of the district.

Alleging inaction in both the cases, the protestors have demanded dismissal of the district Collector and Superintendent of Police (SP). They women activists have also demanded Rs 20 lakh compensation to the deceased minor’s family and capital punishment for the accused.

When asked, leader of Kandhamal District BJP Mahila Morcha, Archana Pradhan said, “The district administration is not paying attention to security of women for which rape of minor girls in on the rise.” She added that the bandh which started from 6 am in the morning will be observed till 6 pm in the evening.

It may be mentioned here that on September 22, a minor girl was allegedly raped and murdered at Hatapada in Kotagad block. The minor girl had gone to attend nature’s call in the afternoon but when she did not return home villagers and family members carried out a frantic search and later in the evening, she was found dead in a nearby forest.

Expressing deep grief and sympathy to the believed family of the deceased minor, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for the next of the kin from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).The Chief Minister also condemned the inhuman act.

Prior to that on September 4, a girl had filed a complaint against former Phulbani MLA Debendra Kanhar and his aides. The girl has alleged that Kanhar and his aides trespassed into her house and misbehaved with her and her mother. Moreover, a scandalous video of the MLA was also doing rounds in social media