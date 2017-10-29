PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

﻿
BJP Mahila Morcha demands Damodar Rout’s ouster over ‘Anganwadi’ remark

Pragativadi News Service
Damodar Rout

Bhubaneswar: The Mahila Morcha activists of state BJP on Sunday demanded resignation of Agriculture Minister Damodar Rout over his controversial remark to Anganwadi workers.

The minister had expressed regret over his remark on Saturday; however, the women wing of the state BJP disapproved Rout’s regret and staged a demonstration at Ram Mandir square.

They also burnt the effigy of the Minister to press their demand.

On the other hand, Rout said, “It is very unfortunate that they are still protesting despite my regret which I expressed through media yesterday. They have become vindictive towards me since the day I placed a comparative report between four BJP-ruled states and Odisha. How can I help someone who does not understand the language and its meaning?”

