BJP leaders plea before Rajnath Singh against political violence in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A BJP team led by Petroleum and Natural Gas minister Dharmendra Pradhan visited Home Minsiter Rajnath Singh to seek his intervention in the increasing political violence in Odisha post the panchayat polls.

The team of BJP leaders have submitted a memorandum to the Home Minister and claimed that 10 murders have been reported after the panchayat elections. The saffron party leaders in particular highlighted the recent attack on a goat herd Parbati Sasmal in Erasama who had supported BJP in panchayat polls. BJP members alleged she was beaten up by BJD miscreants. She had submitted a memorandum to PM Modi during hs Odisha visit following which she has been attacked, Pradhan said.

A separate team of BJP members even lodged a complaint in this case with the National Commission for Women.

Meanwhile, BJD has criticised BJP for ‘cheap politics’. BJD spokesperson Sashi Bhushan Behera said the incident was not political. Rather it was a matter of previous enemity for which Parbati was attacked by locals who have no links with BJD.