BJP leader Yashwant Sinha Says “Won’t budge” till farmer demands met, detained in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha was detained by the police on Monday evening, along with around 250 farmers in Maharashtra’s Akola district.

The group was protesting against the government’s alleged apathy towards farmers in the state’s Vidarbha region.

According to sources, Sinha along with protesting farmers are still at the police headquarters. “will not budge till our demands are met”, said Sinha.

According to sources, Sinha was detained at around 5.30 pm on Monday and was released around 9.50 pm, but he and the others were refusing to leave the police headquarters ground.

Yashwant Sinha, a former union finance minister and whose son Jayant Sinha is a union minister, is leading a protest by hundreds of cotton and soybean farmers who are demanding compensation for damage to crops due to pests. They also want the government to procure the entire crop produced by a farmer.

