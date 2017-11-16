BJP leader Shiva Kumar shot dead in Greater Noida

Noida: A BJP leader and his security guard were shot dead in Greater Noida’s Bisrakh area today.

Shiva Kumar was in his Fortuner car with his security guards when bike-borne miscreants drove up to his vehicle and started firing indiscriminately.

Kumar’s car lost balance and hit a divider after shots were fired.

Kumar was killed on the spot.

Apart from a security guard who was also killed, there were two more in the car.

The shooters reportedly kept firing at the car for about half a km.

More details awaited…