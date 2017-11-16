Headlines

BJP leader Shiva Kumar shot dead in Greater Noida

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
shot dead

Noida: A BJP leader and his security guard were shot dead in Greater Noida’s Bisrakh area today.

Shiva Kumar was in his Fortuner car with his security guards when bike-borne miscreants drove up to his vehicle and started firing indiscriminately.

Kumar’s car lost balance and hit a divider after shots were fired.

Kumar was killed on the spot.

Apart from a security guard who was also killed, there were two more in the car.

The shooters reportedly kept firing at the car for about half a km.

More details awaited…

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

stripped naked stripped naked
3.2K
Crime

Shame! Girl student stripped naked, filmed by miscreants in city
Viral video Viral video
1.8K
Headlines

Viral video: Two arrested after victim’s father files FIR at Baripada Sadar PS
Binoy Behera Binoy Behera
1.6K
Headlines

Senior IPS Binoy Behera Passes away

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top