BJP joins hands with NDPP for Nagaland Assembly poll

Kohima: The BJP has decided to forge an alliance with newly floated Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) led by former chief minister Neiphiu Rio for the February 27 Assembly poll in Nagaland.

The BJP has dumped its 15-year-old alliance partner, the ruling Naga People’s Front (NPF).

A decision to this effect was taken in New Delhi on Friday at a meeting between BJP president Amit Shah and Neiphiu Rio in the presence of BJP’s Nagaland president Visasolie Lhoungu, as per sources.

NDPP would contest 40 of the 60 seats in the state assembly while the BJP would field candidates in the remaining 20 seats.

Eleven parties including the ruling Naga People’s Front on January 29 had decided not to contest the February 27 polls, agreeing to the demand of tribal bodies and civil society groups to resolve the protracted Naga political problem first.

Later, the BJP had announced it would contest the polls.

