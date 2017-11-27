Headlines

BJP to hold ‘Sachibalaya Chalo’ rally today

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
BJP

Bhubaneswar: The BJP on Sunday slammed the ruling-BJD for failing to assess crop loss due to unseasonal rain by November 25 and delaying the process of providing compensation to the affected farmers.

Addressing a Press conference here, general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan said the Krushak Morcha would hold a “Sachibalaya Chalo” (let’s go to Secretariat) rally on November 27 to place a demand for early disbursement of compensation to affected farmers.

Harichandan said BJP will continue to fight for the rights of farmers and work for fulfillment of various demands for the interest of them.

BJP’s other demands include identification of sharecroppers and payment of compensation to them, farm loan waiver, inquiry into sale of fake pesticides, MSP bonus hike and payment of crop loss compensation within a fixed time limit.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

KIIT KIIT
3.5K
Headlines

KIIT varsity in QS BRICS University Rankings
Chilika Chilika
1.8K
Headlines

Feathered guests arrive at Chilika in Odisha
train derailment train derailment
1.3K
Headlines

3 killed, 9 injured in train derailment in Uttar Pradesh

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top