BJP to hold ‘Sachibalaya Chalo’ rally today

Bhubaneswar: The BJP on Sunday slammed the ruling-BJD for failing to assess crop loss due to unseasonal rain by November 25 and delaying the process of providing compensation to the affected farmers.

Addressing a Press conference here, general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan said the Krushak Morcha would hold a “Sachibalaya Chalo” (let’s go to Secretariat) rally on November 27 to place a demand for early disbursement of compensation to affected farmers.

Harichandan said BJP will continue to fight for the rights of farmers and work for fulfillment of various demands for the interest of them.

BJP’s other demands include identification of sharecroppers and payment of compensation to them, farm loan waiver, inquiry into sale of fake pesticides, MSP bonus hike and payment of crop loss compensation within a fixed time limit.