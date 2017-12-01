BJP gets 9 out of 10 seats declared, ahead in 6 in UP civic poll

Lucknow: In Yogi Aditya Nath’s first electoral test, ruling BJP swept the Uttar Pradesh civic polls bagging nine of the ten mayoral seats for which results were declared till evening today.

Counting was in progress in six others where the saffron party was leading.

While the BSP candidate snatched the Aligarh mayoral seat, a traditional BJP stronghold, opposition Congress performed poorly again.

The BJP bagged several prestigious mayoral seats including Ayodhya, Varanasi, Lucknow, Gorakhpur and was leading in several others.

Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath described the results as a “historic win”.

He credited the victory to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and BJP chief Amit Shah’s guidance.