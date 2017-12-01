Headlines

BJP gets 9 out of 10 seats declared, ahead in 6 in UP civic poll

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: In Yogi Aditya Nath’s first electoral test, ruling BJP swept the Uttar Pradesh civic polls bagging nine of the ten mayoral seats for which results were declared till evening today.

Counting was in progress in six others where the saffron party was leading.

While the BSP candidate snatched the Aligarh mayoral seat, a traditional BJP stronghold, opposition Congress performed poorly again.

The BJP bagged several prestigious mayoral seats including Ayodhya, Varanasi, Lucknow, Gorakhpur and was leading in several others.

Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath described the results as a “historic win”.

He credited the victory to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and BJP chief Amit Shah’s guidance.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

suicide suicide
1.2K
Headlines

DAV business school girl ends life in hostel
opsc opsc
1.0K
Headlines

OPSC issues notification for Civil Services preliminary exam
sikshya sahayaks sikshya sahayaks
918
Headlines

Minimum qualification of sikshya sahayaks, junior clerks upgraded

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top