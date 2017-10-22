BJP faces defeat in ward visited by party chief Amit Shah

Jajpur: It seems a tough time for the BJP as the party’s candidate lost to a BJD backed candidate in the ward member by-election at ward no-4 in Arai panchayat under Binjharpur block in Jajpur district.

Even though the ward was specially visited by the BJP chief Amit Shah on July 5 during a campaign namely “Mo Booth Sabuthu Majboot” and frequently visited by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan with a sea of supporters, the party’s candidate Kalandi Jena was defeated by BJD’s candidate Meghanad Jena.

The national party’s loss was not only witnessed in Binjharpur block, but it also failed to claim its hold in the by-polls at Haripur and Bartanda gram panchayats under Sukinda block here.

As the BJP has failed to win over BJD in the panchayat level by-elections, the party’s claim of winning majority seats in the upcoming assembly elections seems to be daydream in this scenario.