BJP expels Bijoy Mohapatra from Kendrapara district committee

Bhubaneswar: Senior BJP leader Bijoy Mohapatra, who was infamous in the party for his sharp criticism to various Modi government schemes and actions, was expelled from Kendrapara District BJP Committee today over indiscipline and anti-party activities.

The action was taken against the outspoken leader following a scuffle between his supporters and former MLA Utkal Keshari Parida’s followers during party’s ‘Mishran Parva’ at Singitia Sindhibata in Kendrapara on Thursday.

Bijoy Mohapatra has been removed as the special invitee member of the working committee as a part of the action, informed Kendrapara district BJP president Duryodhan Sahoo.

Notably, the ‘Mishran Parva’ in Kendrapara turned into a virtual battleground on Thursday in which Mohapatra’s supporters attacked the other group with sticks and ransacked the venue completely for not inviting him to the event.

However, Bijoy claimed that it as planned and planted conspiracy hatched by some state level leaders.