BJP developing northeast India: PM Modi

Sonamura: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that Tripura remained backward due to 25 years of Left “misrule” and his government is working to develop northeast India.

“The BJP government at the Centre is working with all sincerity for all round progress of northeast India. But Tripura remained backward and people of the state remained underdeveloped due to misrule of Left parties for the past 25 years,” Modi told an election rally at Sonamura, around 50 km south-west of Agartala.

The Vajpayee government had set up the Development of North Eastern Region Ministry to develop the region, following his government also gave top priority to develop the infrastructure of the region and to improve the lives of the people, the PM added.

Modi said Rs 1,300 crore National Bamboo Mission had been launched to utilise the huge bamboo resources in the northeast.