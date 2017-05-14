Headlines

BJP demands removal of Sam Pitroda as Tech Advisor

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Sam Pitroda

The BJP on Saturday demanded immediate removal of Sam Pitroda from the post of Technical Advisor to the State Government in view of his alleged complicity in the National Herald property grabbing case.

“Sam Pitroda is a co-accused with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Vice-president Rahul Gandhi. The ruling BJD and the Opposition Congress have internal relationship. Hence, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has given him a Cabinet rank Minister post to Pitroda as per wish of the Gandhi family even though he is not doing anything for development of the State. He should be dismissed at the earliest,” demanded BJP spokesperson Sajjan Sharma at a Press meet here.

To prove his claim of BJD-Congress link, Sharma said the claims of erstwhile PCC presidents Jayadev Jena and Niranjan Patnaik that Naveen Patnaik was behind their removal established the link.

 

Related Items:, , , , , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Odia actor Minaketan Mohanty under treatment at Leelavati hospital Odia actor Minaketan Mohanty under treatment at Leelavati hospital
9.2K
Headlines

Odia actor Minaketan Das under treatment at Leelavati hospital
cabbage cabbage
3.2K
Latest News Update

Now plastic cabbage being sold in Delhi (watch video)
petrol pumps raided petrol pumps raided
3.1K
Headlines

Raid at petrol pumps in Bhubaneswar
SBI SBI
2.6K
Business

SBI to levy Rs 25 charge on all ATM withdrawals
Amrit Chatterjee Amrit Chatterjee
2.0K
Bollywood

Odisha boy leaves corporate job, becomes Bollywood actor
To Top