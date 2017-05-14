BJP demands removal of Sam Pitroda as Tech Advisor

The BJP on Saturday demanded immediate removal of Sam Pitroda from the post of Technical Advisor to the State Government in view of his alleged complicity in the National Herald property grabbing case.

“Sam Pitroda is a co-accused with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Vice-president Rahul Gandhi. The ruling BJD and the Opposition Congress have internal relationship. Hence, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has given him a Cabinet rank Minister post to Pitroda as per wish of the Gandhi family even though he is not doing anything for development of the State. He should be dismissed at the earliest,” demanded BJP spokesperson Sajjan Sharma at a Press meet here.

To prove his claim of BJD-Congress link, Sharma said the claims of erstwhile PCC presidents Jayadev Jena and Niranjan Patnaik that Naveen Patnaik was behind their removal established the link.