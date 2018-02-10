BJP demands dismissal of 4 officials including Pandian

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the Bijepur by-poll scheduled to be held on February 24, a delegation of BJP today met Odisha Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar and sought dismissal of four bureaucrats of the State alleging they are working for the ruling BJD.

The delegation led by party’s vice president Sameer Mohanty accused V Karthikeyan Pandian, the private secretary to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, his wife and IAS officer Sujata Karthikeyan, D S Kutey, IPS, Officer on Special Duty to CM and Gopabandhu Dash, OAS, Joint Secretary to CM, of working for the BJD and demanded their dismissal.

The delegation further alleged that these officers are indulged in misuse of their official posts and violating the code of conduct in furthering the interests of the ruling party.

The four officers are working for the BJD by violating the code of conduct. Hence, action should be taken on them. They should be dismissed. We submitted a memorandum meeting the CEO in this regard, said Mohanty.

Earlier in the day, several saffron workers waiving BJP flags stormed into the official’s residence of Pandian here and hurled cow dung at the main gate ransacking inside the premises.