BJP demands action against Steel and Mines minister in Tarabha violence

Dhenkanal: BJP has demanded action against Steel and Mines minister Prafulla Mallick in the BJP worker Salman Raut murder case that was an outcome of election related violence in Tarabha. While BJP leaders have gravely condemned BJD and alleged that the party is using violence for political benefits, the Dhenkanal bandh called by BJP affected the people.

The 12 hour bandh in Dhenkanal featured shut markets and empty roads with no vehicular movement. Police had detained BJP leaders former MP Rudra Pani and Krushnachandra Patra and other party workers. Meanwhile, unrest continued in Tarabha for which administration has imposed Section 144. Large number of policemen have been deployed to handle any untoward incident. Dhenkanal police had arrested main culprit in Salman’s murder Byomkesh Biswal on Sunday. Byomkesh is a jawan of Odisha State Armed Police and is presently posted in Keonjhar.

As per sources, Byomkesh and Salman’s family had old rivalry leading to the clash on Saturday. Salman was a taxi driver.

BJP leaders Sajjan Sharma and Samir Mohanty have demanded action against Steel and Mines minister and local MLA Prafulla Mallick.