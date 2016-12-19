BJP delegation seek meet with CM on Mayor-Rishi issue

Bhubaneswar: A 12 member BJP delegation on Monday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to fix a date for meeting to discuss Mayor’s sexual slur and Rishi death issue.

In a press release the party has requested the CMO to fix a amiable time on Tuesday so that discussions can be held.

State level representatives of BJP led by partyVice President Sameer Mohanty has decided to entertain the CM and provide a compiled compact disc on Mayor AN Jena’s sex slur and other detail information linking the issue with the death of ITER student Rishi Mohanty, State Secretary Dillip Mallick said.

There are doubts whether senior leaders of BJD has made the CM aware of the Mayor’s sexual slur issue and his alleged involvement in Rishi’s death. We want the CM to know the detail and take actions against the culprit, Mallick said.

Earlier today the party has called for Bhubaneswar bandh on December 21. While the issue came to the limelight after the youth congress signaled the viral sex tape featuring Mayor and pointed out the death link of ITER student Rishi with the tape, the BJP meanwhile is trying to hijack the issue and garner mileage for their party.

CMO sources said the BJP delegation have to wait for another day since CM Patnaik cannot meet with them.