BJP delegation approaches EC against Bargarh Collector, SP

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
BJP

New Delhi: A BJP delegation led by national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Friday submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission (EC) here alleging that the offices of District Collector and SP of Baragrah are working as the office of the ruling BJD party in Odisha ahead of Bijepur by-poll.

“The SP and Collector in Baragarh district are working as BJD agents ahead of Bijepur by-poll. The government officials are visiting door to door and enquiring people whom they will cast their vote in the by-poll,” said Sambit Patra.

Work orders of various developmental projects have been distributed among the BJD workers in Bijepur area without any tender or Gram Sabha, he claimed.

The EC has assured that an enquiry will be carried out in the matter and appropriate action will be taken to conduct a free and fair by-poll in Bijepur, said BJP leader Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo after meeting the EC.

Bijepur Assembly seat has fallen vacant after three-time Congress MLA Subal Sahu passed away on August 22, following a prolonged illness.

