BJP Chief Shah to visit Odisha on June 22

Bhubaneswar: Even as a three-day visit of BJP national president Amit Shah to Odisha was announced on Tuesday, the State’s senior party leader and Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram reiterated his claim that many leaders of other parties, mainly the BJD, would join the saffron party during Shah’s visit.

The BJP informed that Shah would tour the State from June 22 to 24 covering three districts, Ganjam, Jajpur and Khordha. Shah would undertake booth-level visits to directly interact with people about the implementation of the Union Government’s pro-poor programmes, party sources said.

It may be noted that the three districts on Shah’s agenda continue to be the BJD’s bastions though the BJP made marginal gains there in the last panchayat elections.

Shah is also scheduled to visit the State again in August though the dates would be decided later.

Jual Oram while talking to reporters here repeated his claim that several leaders of other parties are “in touch” with the BJP and would join the party in near future.