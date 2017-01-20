BJP chief Amit Shah in Odisha to attend Bimala Temple stone laying function

Bhubaneswar: BJP national president Amit Shah arrived at Bhubaneswar to attend the stone laying conclusion ceremony of Maa Bimala Temple in Puri’s Gobardhan Peetha.

Sources said Shah met party functionaries at the headquarters to review panchayat poll preparedness. He discussed strategies with the state party honchos and encourage party activists to brace up for the elections.

A closed door meeting with senior party leaders State president Basant Panda, KV Singhdeo, State In-charge Arun Singh, Union PNG Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has been held at the party headquarters.

Earlier today, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat visited Puri and attended the Bimala Temple function.