BJP chief Amit Shah debuts in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Making his parliamentary debut on the first day of the Winter Session on Friday, BJP president Amit Shah was seated next to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the front row.

The ruling party MPs stood up to welcome Shah. Some of them thumped the desks while others clapped their hands.

He occupied seat No 24, which was earlier assigned to M Venkaiah Naidu, who rose to become the Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman.

Shah initially sifted through parliamentary papers as the proceedings started and he was later seen writing something on his notepad.

The Winter Session of Parliament will continue till January 5. The 21-day session is scheduled to have 14 sittings of both Houses of Parliament.

A total of 25 Bills are listed in the Lok Sabha and 39 Bills are pending in the Rajya Sabha.