Headlines

BJP chief Amit Shah debuts in Rajya Sabha

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Amit Shah

New Delhi: Making his parliamentary debut on the first day of the Winter Session on Friday, BJP president Amit Shah was seated next to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the front row.

The ruling party MPs stood up to welcome Shah. Some of them thumped the desks while others clapped their hands.

He occupied seat No 24, which was earlier assigned to M Venkaiah Naidu, who rose to become the Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman.

Shah initially sifted through parliamentary papers as the proceedings started and he was later seen writing something on his notepad.

The Winter Session of Parliament will continue till January 5. The 21-day session is scheduled to have 14 sittings of both Houses of Parliament.

A total of 25 Bills are listed in the Lok Sabha and 39 Bills are pending in the Rajya Sabha.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Zaira Wasim Zaira Wasim
1.3K
Headlines

Dangal girl Zaira Wasim molestation case: CM Mehbooba Mufti calls for strict action
elephants elephants
919
State at Large

Elephant herd creates panic on NH 215 in Keonjhar
Hockey World League Hockey World League
863
Headlines

HWL Final: Naveen awards Rs 10 lakh to each Team India player after win against Germany

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top