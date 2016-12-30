BJP challenges the Naveen govt for misleading information

Bhubaneswar: The Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) on Thursday claimed that the state government has been misleading the people of the state by providing misinformation. The party has alleged that the State Government claiming to have built 10 lakh pucca houses for poor people during the last two years has diverted central funds for use under its own schemes.

State unit BJP Vice-President Sameer Mohanty during a press conference here on Thursday has alleged that while 80 per cent of the constructed houses have come up under Central schemes, the government has been misleading the people by saying that all the houses were constructed under the Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana.

Mohanty said the data available in the www.rhodisha.gov.in website mentions that a total of 10,05,393 houses have been constructed under both the Central and State Government schemes during the last 15 years.