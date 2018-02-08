Headlines

BJP challenges Naba Kumar Nayak’s appointment as SEC in High Court

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
SEC

Cuttack: In another high voltage drama ahead of Bijepur bypoll, State BJP vice president Samir Mohanty on Tuesday filed a petition in Orissa High Court challenging the validity of appointment of Naba Kumar Nayak as State Election Commissioner (SEC).

Alleging that Nayak’s appointment as SEC is likely to influence the upcoming elections in State, Mohanty urged the court to terminate Nayak’s appointment.

Terming Nayak’s appointment as unconstitutional and politically biased, the petitioner alleged that as per norms, a Chief Secretary rank official should be appointed to a key position like SEC but, however the State Government appointed a retired and lower rank official thereby violating the guidelines.

The BJP leader further alleged that even as Nayak was to retire in March 2014, it was his inclination towards the ruling BJD that his term was extended by six months.

The retirement age for SEC being 65, Nayak would serve till March 2019 and may interfere in the poll process, the petitioner alleged urging that Nayak’s appointment as SEC be terminated for a free and fair civic body elections scheduled for September this year.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Padmaavat Gajapati Padmaavat Gajapati
5.4K
Headlines

Know about Odisha Gajapati’s connection in Padmaavat
minor girl minor girl
1.3K
State at Large

School teacher arrested for touching private parts of minor girl student
Biju Patnaik Biju Patnaik
1.2K
Blog

Mumbai Book release function, “A tall Man, Biju Patnaik”
To Top