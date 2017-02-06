State at Large

BJP calls for 12 hour bandh in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: The state unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday has called for 12- hour bandh in the district here on Monday following the protest against the killing of a youth in Tarabha village in the district over political rivalry ahead of the panchayat polls.

The bandh is called from 7 am in the morning to 7 pm in the evening of Monday.

Earlier during the day (Sunday), BJP has also protesting by blocking road near Ram Mandir square in the capital city, protesting against the pre-poll violence. The protest was also supported by Odisha Cab Association.

It may be noted here that, a 26-year-old Salman Rout was gunned down on Saturday night in Tarabha for opposing a man of his village while the latter was tearing a poster of a panchayat poll candidate supported by Salman. He was also the Vice-President of Odisha Cab Association.

However, police on Sunday have arrested Byomokesh Biswal , jawan of Odisha State Armed Police (OSAP) policeman  in connection with the murder of Salman.

